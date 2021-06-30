Alia Bhatt's unseen pic in a hot pink bikini from her Maldives vacay goes viral

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor recently dropped an unseen picture with her best friend, actress Alia Bhatt, from their Maldives trip earlier this year.

On Tuesday, Akansha conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. She was bombarded with several questions from her fans and followers.

When asked about her 'best moment of 2021', Akansha shared the throwback photo with Alia.

In the picture, the duo is seen in the shallow blue waters of the Arabian sea at sunset. Channelling her inner water baby, Alia can be seen sporting a hot neon pink bikini. Akansha, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a purple bikini.

Alia is seen smiling for the camera while Akansha sticks out her tongue with her side profile towards the camera.

Have a look at their stunning picture here: