Alia Bhatt's sizzling dance moves in new song 'Prada' are unmissable

New Delhi: The Doorbeen of super-hit Lamberghini song fame are back! This time to make you gyrate with their new song, 'Prada' featuring Alia Bhatt, which marks her music video debut.

Ahead of its release, the 'Kalank' actor had shared the song's teaser on her Twitter and later wrote, "Just a day more to go" along with her picture flashing 'one' with a finger.

Today, when the track got released, Alia put out the link to the song on Instagram as well as Twitter with a caption, "Here it is The Prada Song." The peppy track features the 'Highway' actor, showing off sizzling moves, dressed in a variety of edgy outfits.