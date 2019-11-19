Alia Bhatt’s selfie with her cat Edward is the sweetest thing on the Internet today

Anyone who has a fur baby would agree that it feels nothing less than being a parent. No wonder Alia Bhatt feels like a mother already! If she’s home, she is probably goofing around with her favourite pet Edward. To add to that, rolling on the bed and cuddling your pet on a Tuesday when everyone else is toiling, sounds like an enviable idea. That’s how Alia’s day is going!
The actor took to Instagram to share a super adorable selfie of her and Edward and wrote, ‘like mother like cat’. Cats can pose too, this photo is proof.
It’s not only Alia who gushes over Edward. The cat keeps appearing on the Instagram feed of Alia’s elder sister Shaheen Bhatt too!
On the work front, Alia has been working on father Mahesh Bhatt‘s Sadak 2. After wrapping up the Ooty schedule, she flew to the United States for a vacation and we came across some stunning pictures from her holiday too. She also awaits the release of Brahmastra. The film, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, will pair her with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for the first time.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)