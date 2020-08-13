Alia Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' trailer the 'most disliked' video on YouTube?

The trailer of the upcoming Mahesh Bhatt directorial, Sadak 2, was released on Wednesday morning and within a few hours, the number of dislikes on the video widely surpassed the number of likes on it.

The trailer released by Fox Star Hindi on their YouTube channel had drawn 285k likes and 5.1m dislikes at the time of publishing this story. Similarly, on the YouTube channel of Disney Plus Hotstar VIP, which is scheduled to premiere the film, the figures stood at 107k likes and 770k dislikes.

While several netizens declared it as the 'most-disliked' video on the video streaming app, much to their disappointment, YouTube Rewind 2018 still remains to be the most-disliked video with over 18m downvotes. It had surpassed Justin Bieber's 'Baby' music video, which reportedly held a Guinness World Record as the most disliked video on the internet. However, the dislike percentages of YouTube Rewind and 'Baby' video were 86.34% and 44.73% respectively. Meanwhile, the YouTube video to have the highest dislike ratio was Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie's 'Can this video get 1 million dislikes?' video, which had 4.8m downvotes and approximately 93.80% dislike. Now, with over 16 million views, Alia Bhatt's upcoming flick 'Sadak 2's trailer has approximately 94.5% dislike. It has taken over PewDiePie's video, to become the video with the highest dislike ratio.

Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' stars his daughters Pooja and Alia Bhatt along with Aditya Roy Kapur, youngest brother for bigwig producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. The film has been drawing ire on social media as a shining instance of Bollywood nepotism, since shortly after Sushant Sing Rajput's death.

Many netizens are also upset over Mahesh Bhatt's alleged links with Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who has been charged in an FIR by the late actor's father KK Singh, with abetment to suicide among other allegations.

