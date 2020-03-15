Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan pens down a heartfelt birthday wish with unseen childhood pictures

Alia Bhatt, who ringed in her 27th birthday with friends and family, received the most precious post from her mother and actress Soni Razdan. The veteran star shared a series of childhood pictures, which are proof that baby Alia has always been the cutest. Not just that, but as a doting mother she also advised her to stay safe and healthy.
Razdan wrote, “Happy Birthday my baby girl ! To me this is how you will always feel. A sweet little baby that I need to look after and make sure your life is going as per plan. Of course these days I am not required to look after you much and that’s as it should be. But once a mother as they say .... all I wish for you is to stay safe and healthy particularly in these days of health anxiety. So this year my birthday wish is all tied up with good health ! Have a wonderful day today and a healthy safe and at the same time productive year to come.”
“Wish you all happiness my darling, you work so hard doing what you do. This year I hope you have a super successful year and also have a little more time for yourself. To breathe, to relax and to just do nothing once in a while. So cheers to that ! Lots of love always and always ... Mama”, she added.
On work front, Alia will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi trilogy Brahmastra with beau Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. Furthermore, she will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.
