Alia Bhatt's hot bikini photos from Maldives set the internet on fire

Commenting on Alia's post, mother Soni Razdan wrote: "Hello little fishy."

Alia has also posted a selfie clicked together with Akansha on her Instagram story which she captioned: "Hangies with my honey."

During an interactive session with her fans on Instagram, Alia had recently shared that she is eager to go on a vacation but not solo.

Asked by a fan if she wanted to go on a vacation, Alia stated she is not in the mood for solo outings. "You kinda wanna leave everything and go on a solo vaca," asked the fan. "True but not solo," Alia replied.

She made several other admissions in the course of the session. Among these was a revelation that she was not a big fan of shopping or cooking.

On the work front, Alia's upcoming projects include Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, a film reportedly revolving around the life of a brothel owner and matriarch. She is also a part of S.S. Rajamouli's RRR and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, where Alia shares screen space with rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.