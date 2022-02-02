Trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' starring Alia Bhatt to be out on February 4

The makers of Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' have announced that the film's official trailer will be out on February 4.

The magnum opus, which will have its much-awaited world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, is now arriving in theatres on February 25, 2022.

Sharing the new poster, Alia took to Instagram and wrote, "Aa Rahi Hai Gangu.”

About a year ago, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali dropped the teaser of the film on his 58th birthday.

The one-minute-thirty-second-long teaser shows Alia Bhatt in a never-seen-before avatar as she portrays an eponymous character in the flick.

The teaser opens with a dialogue that says, "They say...nights in Kamathipura are always moonlit because Gangu lives there!"

The teaser is set in a theme where Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour. She transforms from a brothel queen to a politician.

Through the enthralling video, viewers are introduced to the character of Alia as 'Gangu' the boss woman. She looks promising and it's safe to say that her fans are in for a visual treat.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the upcoming film also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.

The period drama has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' and features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa.

The film is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios).

