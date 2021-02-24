Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to clash with 'RadheShyam'; Prabhas' fans call it 'biggest mistake'

Actress Alia Bhatt on Wednesday tweeted to announce the release date of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi and left south star Prabhas' fans irked.
"In cinemas 30th July, 2021 Red heart #GangubaiKathiawadi #SanjayLeelaBhansali @prerna982 @jayantilalgada @PenMovies @bhansali_produc, (sic)," Alia posted along with the poster of the film.
The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is slated to release on July 30, which is also the release date of 'RadheShyam'.
Although the actress muted the comments section of her tweet, it didn't stop netizens from trolling the actress.
Quote-tweeting the announcement, a user wrote, "took a wrong step!"
Another called it the "biggest mistake of Alia's career."
A tweet read: "#RadheShyam Opening Day Worldwide gross will be more than Gangu Bhai lifetime collections. So don't compare with #Prabhas movie. He is a humungous star"
"Bollywood may get overrun by south Industry , wish the public will teach them a lesson for clashing with sacred character pan India megastar Prabhas," wrote another.
Check out the reactions here:
The audience has been eagerly waiting to watch Prabhas in the romantic light, yet again, after almost a decade. Prabhas probably is India’s most desirable actor and it will be a treat to watch him in a romantic role.
'Radheshyam' will be a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations. The film features Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.
The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', revolves on the life of Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai.