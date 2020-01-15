Alia Bhatt's first look in Bhansali's ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is breaking the internet

After a gap of two long years, Bollywood's prolific filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to break records with the Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi.
The 26-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram and shared the first glimpse and wrote, "Here she is, Gangubai Kathiawadi"
Earlier, Alia shared the news of getting the lead role in the film on her Twitter handle and wrote, "A name you've heard a story you haven't. #GangubaiKathiawadi This one's going to be special!! Directed by #SanjayLeelaBhansali, releasing 11 September 2020."
This project will see Bhansali Productions collaborating with Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Ltd for this film. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'. The story of the movie revolves around Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch.
With inputs from ANI
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)