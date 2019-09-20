Alia Bhatt's exciting African holiday is setting new vacation goals!

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt, who took home IIFA's best actor trophy on Wednesday is making her fans and followers turn green with envy by sharing a mesmerising throwback video of a dream east-African holiday.

Taking to Twitter, the actor shared the video and wrote, "Guys, come take a short trip with me to Africa. My new video is a look back at my magical trip to #MasaiMara Head to my YouTube channel to watch it now #AliaBe." In the video, the actor confesses to being on an electronic detox however enamored with the natural beauty, she finally makes it a point to make a video blog of the same.

In the video, she can be seen interacting with the natives and learning a few words from one of the local languages, Swahili. She can also be seen teaching a few Hindi terms to the natives with whom she was campaigning in the greenwoods.