Alia Bhatt's cryptic tweet about envy and silence post FIR against Rhea Chakraborty

Amid the 'insider and outsider' debate in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, 'Raazi' actress Alia Bhatt was brutally trolled for being a 'product of nepotism'. The actress, who has been keeping a low profile on social media, has shared yet another cryptic post.
Alia took to her Instagram story to share a quote about envy and silence. "Envy is actually admiration poisoned by hate and lack of gratitude," read her post.
Check it out here:
Earlier this month, after Kangana Ranaut's took a jibe at her in a sensational interview, Alia had shared a message about truth and lie. Her Instagram story read: "The truth is the truth, even if no one believes it. A lie is a lie even if everyone believes it."
After the news of the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput broke out on the internet, large number of netizens felt the young actor had been a victim of politics and power play by Bollywood's nepotism gang, which eventually pushed him towards a drastic step. As old interviews and videos resurfaced on the internet, several star kids faced the wrath of furious netizens.
Kangana Ranaut, in her interview with Republic TV, had slammed Alia Bhatt for collecting the Best Actress award for a 'mediocre role' as Safeena in 'Gully Boy'. Revisiting 'Koffee with Karan' episode - where Alia had mocked Sushant Singh Rajput in the rapid fire round -- she alleged, "When Alia is saying he should be killed, he(Sushant) must be thinking, 'nobody said anything?'. People saw that episode and it had huge TRPs. Sushant never made it to the list of (good) actors. Only time he made it to a list was when one person had to be killed. If (Karan) puts Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor or Varun, he can't kill any of them because all of them are his chamchas. So he will put Sushant Singh Rajput because he doesn't know chamchagiri."
Alia's father, Mahesh Bhatt ave his statement to Bandra Police on Monday noon in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide probe.According to sources, police enquired with Bhatt for over three hours, where they sought details of how well he knew Rajput. An official said, during enquiries, Bhatt revealed that he had met the late actor only twice and had never offered him a role in the upcoming film Sadak 2. Rajput, however, had expressed his interest in working with the director.
Bhatt also refuted allegations of asking Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty to stay away from the actor due to his mental distress, as mentioned in a few media reports. Bhatt told police that Chakraborty considered him as a mentor as they had worked together in a film and they never discussed Rajput's health condition.