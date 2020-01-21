Alia Bhatt’s cat Eddie takes over her Instagram after she’s hurt, gives health update

Alia Bhatt, who has been busy with her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi got her back injured and took some time off to recover. Like every celebrity who keeps their fans updated on social media, this time it wasn't Alia, but someone else, who shared an update on her account.

True Alia fans are aware that the actress is a cat mom to her furry friend Eddie. She shared a picture on her Instagram story where she can be seen resting on her bed with her cat looking into the camera. She captioned the post as, "Selfie time with mommy cause she's hurt her back and has nothing better to do at 2am.." "Eddie and mommy (2020)".