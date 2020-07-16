Alia Bhatt wishes Katrina Kaif ' a lifetime of all things lovely' on her birthday

While Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have transformed into one of thr ‘it’ couples of Bollywood, we look back at the time when Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt shared an unbreakable bond. The friendship of B-towns leading ladies allegedly hit a roadblock after Bhatt started dating Kaif’s ex (Ranbir).

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt has always dismissed any form of stress between herself and her current boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s ex-girlfriend Katrina. Alia and Katrina were known to share a close bond. The two often posted pictures of their workout routines on Instagram. But, ever since Alia started dating Ranbir, there have been reports that the girls were no longer on sweet terms.

In an interview with Filmfare, Kat was asked about how she is gelling with Alia despite knowing that she shares her past with the actress. Katrina said, “Honestly, there are a few days when I analyse the situation. I want to respond to it from not the pre-conceived notions that we set in our heads that ‘if someone does this, we should respond like that.’ When I thought about it I felt like ‘who she was dating is not relevant with the equation that I share with her. So, why should that change?”

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were dating each other for long time but their relationship hit rock bottom and they called it quits.