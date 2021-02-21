Alia Bhatt wishes Kareena, Saif and 'little Timtim', says 'can't wait to meet your baby brother'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who's dating Ranbir Kapoor, took to her Instagram to congratulate his cousin Kareena on the arrival of her second child.

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her second child, a son on Sunday. She delivered her second baby at the city's Breach Candy Hospital early on Sunday.

Congratulating the couple, Alia shared an adorable picture of the family and wrote, "Congratulations bebo & said and my little Timtim.. can't wait to meet your baby brother."