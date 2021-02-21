Alia Bhatt wishes Kareena, Saif and 'little Timtim', says 'can't wait to meet your baby brother'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who's dating Ranbir Kapoor, took to her Instagram to congratulate his cousin Kareena on the arrival of her second child.
Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her second child, a son on Sunday. She delivered her second baby at the city's Breach Candy Hospital early on Sunday.
Congratulating the couple, Alia shared an adorable picture of the family and wrote, "Congratulations bebo & said and my little Timtim.. can't wait to meet your baby brother."
Saif Ali Khan in a statement shared with the media, said, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support."
Saif tied the knot with Kareena in October of 2012, after a five-year courtship.
They had announced her pregnancy in August by releasing a joint statement that said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."
Earlier in the day, family members and industry colleagues took to social media to congratulate the couple.
Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of her younger sister, Kareena as a child, in the arms of their father.
"That's my sis when she was a new born and now she's a mama once again! And I'm a masi (aunt) again so excited," Karisma captioned the picture.
Actress Neetu Kapoor posted a picture of herself with niece Kareena, along with actor son Ranbir and daughter, fashion designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.
"Congratulations Kareena and Saif. One more addition to the cuties," she wrote in the caption.
Riddhima shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "Congratulations Bebo and Saif. It's a boy."
Fashion designer and close friend of the couple Manish Malhotra tweeted, "Congratulations to my dearest #KareenaKapoorKhan and fabulous #SaifAliKhan."
Actor Neha Dhupia extended her wishes to the couple and said it was the "best news ever."
"Congratulations, @kareenakapoorkhan, Saif and Taimur," wrote actor Dia Mirza on her Instagram Story.