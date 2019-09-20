Alia Bhatt wishes her 'Pops' Mahesh Bhatt on 71st birthday with adorable childhood picture

New Delhi: On her father Mahesh Bhatt's 71st birthday, Alia Bhatt wished him in the most adorable way and the former's response will surely make you go awe for the father-daughter duo! She shared a throwback picture of her little self with Mahesh and while Alia's wish had praises for the ace filmmaker, she also added that there's "no one like" him.

"Hey pops. It's been great knowing you for the last 26 years.. you're a good guy. Probably the best.. also the wisest.. also you're very funny.. did I tell you I think you're super talented too?," the 'Udta Punjab' actor tweeted.