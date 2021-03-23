Alia Bhatt wishes beau Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara on her birthday - check out adorable post

Actress Alia Bhatt on Tuesday took to her Instagram stories to wish her beau Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara a happy birthday.
Sharing an adorable picture of her, she wrote: "happy birthday my cutie patootie!!!! Sams a big girl now”
Samara, fondly known as Sam, is the daughter of Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor and Bharat Sahni.
Neetu also took to the photo-sharing app to wish her granddaughter.
"happy birthday my doll love you too much. Wish I could be there with you today," she wrote.
Recently, Alia had taken to Instagram to share a sweet post for her beau Ranbir Kapoor, who recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Sharing a throwback picture of them holding each others hand, Alia wrote: "Major missing", along with a heart emoji.
For the unversed, Ranbir tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month.
Sharing the news on social media, Neetu had written: "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions."
Alia, who had quarantined herself and undergone a COVID-19 test, had later revealed that she has tested negative.
She shared: "I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for COVID-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes! I'm taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all."
On the work front, the duo will next be seen in the fantasy-adventure 'Brahmastra', directed by Ayan Mukerji.
It is billed as a three-film series, which will also star megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.
