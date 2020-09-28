Alia Bhatt wishes beau Ranbir Kapoor on 38th birthday; Kareena and Karisma share throwback pics

Ranbir Kapoor is not on social media, but his fans and family members have flooded almost all digital platforms with the best wishes for the actor on his 38th birthday on Monday. After, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a collage of her pictures with him on Instagram, girlfriend Alia Bhatt also took to the photo-sharing app to share a birthday post.
In the picture, Ranbir is seen smiling ear-to-ear as he anticipatedly waits to blow the birthday candles on the cakes. Sharing it, Alia wrote in the caption, "happy birthday 8"
Check it out here:
The 'Rockstar' actor Ranbir shares his birthday with aunt Rima Jain.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Karisma also took to social media to wish their cousin Ranbir and aunt Rima Jain.
The 'Angrezi Medium' star took to Instagram to share an adorable post that featured throwback photographs of both.
The first picture in the post displays her aunt Rima from her younger days, whereas the second picture is of little Ranbir Kapoor with balloons, along with sister Ridhima and Kareena at a celebration.
"Great minds, great people born on the same day...wah Happy Birthday Best Aunt and Best Bro," Kareena noted in the caption.
Karisma Kapoor extended wishes to 'the birthday buddies' by sharing sweet throwback pictures.
The 'Coolie No 1' star shared adorable throwback pictures in an Instagram post as she extended warm birthday wishes. The post featured two pictures, in the first Karisma is seen posing for a selfie alongside aunt Rima and sister Kareena while the trio donned chunky sunglasses.
On the other hand, the second snap catches a glimpse from a party, wherein Karisma and Ranbir are seen posing along. The 'Sanju' star is seen suited up as he hugs Karisma dolled up in a golden sequence gown, while Ranbir winks and Karisma smilingly posed for the camera.
The 'Raja Hindustani' actor penned birthday wish in the caption and wrote, "Happy birthday to the birthday buddies! Rima aunty and Ranbir #twinningbirthday #familylove."
Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 89,000 fans liked the special birthday post.
(ANI inputs)
