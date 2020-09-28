Alia Bhatt wishes beau Ranbir Kapoor on 38th birthday; Kareena and Karisma share throwback pics

Ranbir Kapoor is not on social media, but his fans and family members have flooded almost all digital platforms with the best wishes for the actor on his 38th birthday on Monday. After, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a collage of her pictures with him on Instagram, girlfriend Alia Bhatt also took to the photo-sharing app to share a birthday post.

In the picture, Ranbir is seen smiling ear-to-ear as he anticipatedly waits to blow the birthday candles on the cakes. Sharing it, Alia wrote in the caption, "happy birthday 8"

Check it out here: