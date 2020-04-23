Alia Bhatt visits parents Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan to check on them amid COVID-19 lockdown

Actress Alia Bhatt, who has been reportedly staying with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, dropped by her parents' place to check on them amid coronavirus lockdown. Director Mahesh Bhatt in an interview revealed that Alia recently paid them a visit as she is concerned about their health.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have reportedly been living together amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The 'Gully Boy' actress, however, was concerned about her parents - Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan - and decided to visit them. Mahes Bhatt in an interview with Mumbai Mirror said, "We met a few days ago—she lives a few buildings away and it’s a protected space. So, she just walked across with mask and gloves on and sat at a distance so she wouldn’t endanger her parents. It warms the heart to see her fulfil the social role of a responsible young child and to see your children teach you what you taught them in their childhood."