Alia Bhatt turns bridesmaid for BFF Rhea Khurana; check out inside pics, videos

After her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali tested positive for COVID-19, Alia had quarantined herself and undergone a COVID-19 test.

On Thursday, the actress revealed that she has tested negative and is fit to resume work.

She shared: "I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for COVID-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes! I'm taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all."

On the work front, she will be next seen in the fantasy-adventure 'Brahmastra', directed by Ayan Mukerji.

It is billed as a three-film series, which will also star megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

She is also shooting for Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiwadi'.