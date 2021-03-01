Alia Bhatt to star in and produce dark comedy 'Darlings' featuring Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew

Jasmeet who has written many films earlier, speaks of her directorial debut, “With the brilliant Alia and Shefali portraying the mother-daughter duo, along with exceptionally talented Vijay (Varma) and Roshan (Mathew) we have a dream cast and the perfect ‘partners in crime’ if I can call them that. We couldn’t have asked for anything more and now I can’t wait to get on the floor!”

Alia Bhatt on starring in and producing Darlings, “I am really excited to be part of Darlings; it's a powerful story with a lot of humour and doses of dark comedy. I am thrilled to have Darlings as my first film as producer, that too in collaboration with my favourite, Shah Rukh Khan and Red Chillies.”

Gaurav Verma, Producer & COO on Red Chillies Entertainment’s next venture, “Our endeavour has always been to collaborate with fresh talent and nurture their perspective and Darlings is a move forward in the that direction. Jasmeet is a talented Writer- Director and Darlings is her very entertaining take on life. We have a fabulous cast in Shefali, Vijay & Roshan, and a wonderful partner in Alia as actor- producer. It’s a great story and we are eager to bring it to the viewers.”

Written by Parveez Sheikh & Jasmeet, Darlings is being produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt and Gaurav Verma. It is a Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine presentation of a Red Chillies Entertainment production, the film goes on floors this month.