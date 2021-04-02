Alia Bhatt tests positive for COVID-19; will be under home quarantine

Mumbai: Actor Alia Bhatt on Friday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine.

The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a note, informing her fans that she is currently following all the safety protocols listed by her doctors.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine.

"I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care," the "Kalank" actor wrote.