Alia Bhatt tests negative for COVID-19, says she's 'back to work from today'

"SLB has tested positive for Covid-19, and he is under self quarantine, Alia too has quarantined herself since SLB and Ranbir both have tested positive. Everybody who has come in contact with Sanjay have taken the test," a source close to the film's team told indianexpress.com earlier on Tuesday. The report further claimed the filmmaker's mother had tested negative but is under quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Alia has been shooting with Bhansali in Mumbai for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. But, with the director falling ill, the shoot was temporarily put on hold.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor had taken to Instagram earlier on Tuesday to share the news, saying her son has contracted the virus and is under home quarantine.