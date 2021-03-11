Alia Bhatt tests negative for COVID-19, says she's 'back to work from today'

Actress Alia Bhatt, who had quarantined herself after filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali tested positive for COVID-19, has revealed that she has tested negative and will resume work from Thursday.
I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for COVID-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes! I'm taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all," she wrote on her Instagram story.
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who was shooting with Alia for their upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi, reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
However, no an official confirmation on his health status was forwarded to the media yet.
"SLB has tested positive for Covid-19, and he is under self quarantine, Alia too has quarantined herself since SLB and Ranbir both have tested positive. Everybody who has come in contact with Sanjay have taken the test," a source close to the film's team told indianexpress.com earlier on Tuesday. The report further claimed the filmmaker's mother had tested negative but is under quarantine as a precautionary measure.
Alia has been shooting with Bhansali in Mumbai for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. But, with the director falling ill, the shoot was temporarily put on hold.
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor has also tested positive for COVID-19.
Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor had taken to Instagram earlier on Tuesday to share the news, saying her son has contracted the virus and is under home quarantine.
