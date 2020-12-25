Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria pose with the Kapoor clan for the perfect family pic

Following their annual tradition, the entire Kapoor clan, including Kareena Kapoor, her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, on Friday gathered for a Christmas brunch. Babita, Randhir, Ranbir , Karisma, Armaan Jain and others attended the intimate bash.

Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria also joined the Kapoor family for the celebrations. Ranbir Kapoor's lady love Alia Bhatt was seen donning a 'Mrs Claus' cap with a beautiful mint green dress, while the 'Marjaavan' actress was seen twinning with beau Aadar in white.

Check out the picture here: