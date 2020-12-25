Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria pose with the Kapoor clan for the perfect family pic

Following their annual tradition, the entire Kapoor clan, including Kareena Kapoor, her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, on Friday gathered for a Christmas brunch. Babita, Randhir, Ranbir , Karisma, Armaan Jain and others attended the intimate bash.
Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria also joined the Kapoor family for the celebrations. Ranbir Kapoor's lady love Alia Bhatt was seen donning a 'Mrs Claus' cap with a beautiful mint green dress, while the 'Marjaavan' actress was seen twinning with beau Aadar in white.
Check out the picture here:
Actor Ranbir Kapoor who has been MIA from the silver screen since his 2018 film ‘Sanju’, had recently got candid about his wedding plans.
In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir said, “It would have already been sealed if the pandemic had not entered our lives but I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon.”
Meanwhile, Aadar Jain had recently rubbished wedding rumours with Tara Sutaria.
Jain's spokesperson said, "The stories and rumours are baseless and untrue. He (Aadar) is currently busy with his next film, Excel Entertainment’s Hello Charlie."
