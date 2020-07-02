Alia Bhatt takes a sly dig at trolls as she thanks Academy Awards for inviting her

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan and costume designer Neeta Lulla are among the 819 artistes and executives who have received invitations to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). On Thursday, the 'Gully Boy' actress took to Instagram to thanks the Academy for the invitation and also took to opportunity to take a sly dig at trolls.

She wrote, "I thank The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for inviting me to be a member of the Academy. I feel at once honoured and humbled."

"There is also a deep satisfaction in seeing that the voice of Indian cinema is finding a very well deserved platform on the world stage. Every year, more actors, filmmaker and technicians from India are recognised by the Academy and Indian cinema continues to reach the hearts and homes of people all over the world. I truly believe that cinema, like water, finds its level. And, like water, it know no race, class, border or geography and flows freely. It takes everything in its course: audiences who passionately love or hate it, critics who dissect it, students who immerse themselves in it. Our opinions about films maybe divided, but cinema as a whole is a powerful binding and unifying force," she added.

Taking a dig at the trolls, Alia concluded the post by saying, "In a world that can be unsure and fragmented, at a time when the very social media that is meant to connect people ends up dividing them, movies are the glue that binds us."