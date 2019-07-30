Alia Bhatt stuns in Christian Louboutin sandals worth Rs 72,000!

Rumoured couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made a stunning appearance last night. The much in love couple was spotted arriving at the Old Dharma Office in Khar. The duo is working on Dharma’s next ‘Brahmastra’ which is being directed by their mutual friend Ayan Mukherji.

Paparazzi’s lenses caught this couple while stepping out of the car. However, what grabbed eyeballs of the fashion police, were Alia’s Christian Louboutin sculptural Choca Lux sandals in the colour nude. She paired up these sandals with a gorgeous beige attire. The sandals cost Rs 72,000!