Alia Bhatt-starring song ‘Prada’ is a copy of Pak hit, claims Pak media

The music video of the new pop hit “Prada”, starring Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt, is currently making waves, but the song’s creators, The Doorbeen, face charges of plagiarism by the Pakistani media. According to “tribune.com.pk”, the melody of “Prada” is the same as that of a song nineties song, “Goray rung ka zamana”, by the Pakistani band, Vital Signs. The lyrics for “Goray rung ka zamana” were written by Shoaib Mansoor and the song was released as part of the album, “Vital Signs Volume 1”.

The song “Prada” was released on August 12 and became a blockbuster in no time, garnering over 21 million views on YouTube. Its composers are the two-member band, The Doorbeen, who earlier shot to fame with their number, “Lamberghini”.

Comaparing “Prada” to “Goray rung ka zamana”, a social media user wrote on the comments section of the music video: “Major rip off from the Org... Without even giving credits having no shame at all.” Another wrote: “Copy of ‘Goray rang ka zamana’ of Vital signs.” An user asked for credits: “Thanks for copying vital signs. At the very least you could have given credit!”