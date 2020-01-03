Alia Bhatt sports the cutest frown as she poses with sister Shaheen Bhatt

Remember Alia Bhatt‘s ‘resting stressed face’ throughout 2019, captured by sister Shaheen Bhatt? Anyone who missed out on that can go to Shaheen’s Instagram feed and see how consistently Alia maintained her same, stressed expression. One fears whether that has become her favourite face. Shaheen took to Instagram to share another photo of the two. While she flashes her broadest smile, Alia spots a frown and looks too stressed, about what, we do not know.
In reality, the actor is absolutely happy right now. She has been holidaying at an undisclosed location with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and best friend Ayan Mukerji. On Instagram, she also shared a photograph of the three chilling, and wrote, “best boys (& good girl)”.
Alia and Ranbir are set to appear together in Ayan’s Brahmastra for the first time. The film was initially supposed to come out in December 2019 but was later pushed to summer 2020. We now hear it might be delayed further as the work isn’t completed yet.
Meanwhile, the actor is also working on Sadak 2, her first collaboration with father Mahesh Bhatt, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Gangubai Kathiawadi.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)