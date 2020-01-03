Alia Bhatt sports the cutest frown as she poses with sister Shaheen Bhatt

Remember Alia Bhatt‘s ‘resting stressed face’ throughout 2019, captured by sister Shaheen Bhatt? Anyone who missed out on that can go to Shaheen’s Instagram feed and see how consistently Alia maintained her same, stressed expression. One fears whether that has become her favourite face. Shaheen took to Instagram to share another photo of the two. While she flashes her broadest smile, Alia spots a frown and looks too stressed, about what, we do not know.

In reality, the actor is absolutely happy right now. She has been holidaying at an undisclosed location with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and best friend Ayan Mukerji. On Instagram, she also shared a photograph of the three chilling, and wrote, “best boys (& good girl)”.