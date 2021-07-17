Alia Bhatt shows love for beau Ranbir Kapoor in post-workout selfie; latter's ex-GF Katrina Kaif reacts

Actress Alia Bhatt on Saturday shared a glimpse of how she is connected to beau Ranbir Kapoor with a stunning picture.
Earlier today, Alia took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie she clicked post-workout.
In the picture, the 'RRR' actress can be seen in a blue sports bra and leggings set. She hid her face behind the phone and took a glamorous shot.
Her phone cover - a heart symbol, followed by the number 8 - seemed to be a mark of her love for Ranbir. For those unversed, 8 happens to be Ranbir's jersey number.
Have a look at her picture here:
Alia's picture got a lot of love from her fans as well as industry colleagues and her mother, veteran actress Soni Razdan. She commented, "Wow" with a couple of emojis on Alia's post.
On the other hand, Katrina Kaif wrote, "Uh huh," followed by a fire emoji.
Malaika Arora dropped fire and muscle emojis on the post whereas Manish Malhotra wrote, "Ufff ufff ufff wah wah wah."
Meanwhile, this is not the first time Alia has expressed her love for Ranbir in a subtle manner. Earlier, she was seen wearing a gold ring that had the number 8 engraved on it.
Last year on his birthday, she wished him with a post saying, "Happy birthday 8."
Earlier this week, Alia shared a picture of herself from a picturesque location and hinted that Ranbir might have clicked it.
"All I need is sunsets & you ..…. taking my pictures," she captioned the post.
Alia may not have spoken in public about her relationship with actor Ranbir, but she keeps showing her love for him in little gestures.
Ever since Ranbir and Alia made their first appearance together at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception, fans have been eagerly waiting to know the details of their big day.
Ranbir had last year said in an interview that had not the pandemic hit the country, he would have tied the knot by now with Alia. The lovebirds are likely to exchange wedding vows this year, and both their families have already formed a strong bond.
They will be seen together for the first time on big screen in Ayan Mukherjee's 'Brahmastra'.