Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah-starrer ‘Darlings’ sold to Netflix for Rs 80 crore: Report

Months after Alia Bhatt wrapped the shoot of her upcoming film 'Darlings' co-starring Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Matthew, it is now reported that the project has been sold to OTT giant Netflix for a whopping amount.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, given that the film is a dark comedy, the makers felt that taking the OTT route would be fruitful in terms of reaching their target audience. After having conversations with multiple players, the production house has settled at Rs 80 crores with Netflix.

'Darlings' marks the directorial debut of Jasmeet K Reen and Alia's first stint as a producer under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment is co-producing the upcoming film.

'Darlings' is a unique story of a quirky mother-daughter duo navigating through crazy circumstances as they try to find their place in the world.

The dark comedy is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower-middle-class neighbourhood and traces the lives of these two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

Legendary lyricist Gulzar and music director Vishal Bhardwaj will be reuniting to compose songs for the movie.

Other than 'Darlings', Alia Bhatt has a lot of projects in her kitty. She will be seen in 'Gangubai Khatiawadi' helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'RRR' with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR and 'Brahmastra' with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

