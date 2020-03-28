Alia Bhatt shares 'pawsome' pics of beau Ranbir Kapoor's dogs as she shows off her photography skills

'Gully Boy' actress Alia Bhatt on Saturday, decided to show off her photography skills and shared adorable pictures of Ranbir Kapoor's dogs Lionel and Nido. The actress also shared a picture of her little furrball Edward.
Alia Bhatt, who's an avid pet lover is spending her time with her cat Edward, during the self-isolation period. The 27-year-old actress has also taken up a new hobby of photography amid the quarantine. Showing it off, Alia shared pictures of Ranbir Kapoor's dogs and her pet Edward.
Sharing the 'pawsome' pictures, Alia Bhatt wrote in the caption: "Time to show off some photography.. Ufff! #lovethypet"
Check out her posts here:
Earlier this week, Alia Bhatt had also shared a post regarding people abandoning their pets due to coronavirus scare. It raised awareness that there is no proof of pets being a source of the COVID-19.
On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmaastra with Ranbir Kapoor. The real lovebirds will make their on-screen debut with the sci-fi trilogy. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.
