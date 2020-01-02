Alia Bhatt shares her exotic New Year selfie with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor jetted off to Bangkok, Thailand to ring in the New Year together. Third wheeling with the much in love couple was their best friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. Sharing another glimpse of their fun time together, Alia posted a picture captioned as, “best boys (& good girl).”

According to a source, “Since both Ranbir and Alia are busy with their respective work, they could not take a break in advance, they left for Bangkok on Saturday and are expected to come back soon as they have quite a few work commitment. This is the reason why they have not chosen far away destination so that they can save some time in travelling.”