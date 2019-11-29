Alia Bhatt shares her Alexander McQueen gown for charity

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt will be sharing her favourite luxurious Alexander McQueen gown for charity.

The gown will be one among many pieces from Alia's wardrobe available in this sixth edition of the MiSu charity sale.

"The concept of sharing wardrobes is slowly but surely catching on and we need more and more people to understand the importance of reusing garments. Changing mindsets is an uphill task but time is precious as far as the environment is concerned," Alia said.

"We need to adopt an environment conscious approach in our daily lives, in little things we do, to really bring about that massive change. I have also started small and I'm learning as I go along," Alia added.

As part of her ongoing efforts to promote reusing and recycling of garments, she will be sharing handpicked favourites from her personal wardrobe for charity through the sixth edition of Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe (MiSu).

Speaking about the sixth edition of MiSu, she said: "Sharing garments only benefits the environment and I'm really happy to open my closet to my fans across the globe. This wardrobe includes select pieces that I've loved and treasured, including a luxury designer gown worn to a popular pre-awards function. Proceeds from this sale will go towards caring for the animals, both domestic and wild, rescued by the Kalote Animal Trust."

Alia's wardrobe includes a few designer pret-a-porter pieces as well as high street brands, all available at affordable prices. The wardrobe will be available on SaltScout.com, an online platform for charity auctions and sales, from Saturday. Proceeds from this sale will go towards Kalote Animal Trust, an animal shelter which is home to nearly 400 rescued and abandoned animals.