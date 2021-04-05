Alia Bhatt shares a glimpse of her quarantine period with soft toy

Reacting to the post, her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor commented, "One call at a time."

Alia's beau Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu also showered love on her and dropped heart emojis.

"One sunray at a time," read her sister Shaheen Bhatt's comment.

The 28-year-old informed her fans last week that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is following all the safety protocols listed by her doctors.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine.

"I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care," the 'Kalank' actress wrote.

She had tested negative for COVID-19 on March 11 and resumed work after her actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who had been shooting for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' with her, tested positive.

On the work front, Bhatt is awaiting the release of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', and director Ayan Mukerji's three-part fantasy trilogy 'Brahmastra'.

She will also be seen in director S S Rajamouli's upcoming Telugu period action drama 'Rise Roar Revolt' (RRR).

The actor recently announced that she will star and co-produce 'Darlings', which is backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Bhatt's banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.