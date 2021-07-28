Alia Bhatt reveals she stole THIS from beau Ranbir Kapoor, BFF Akansha calls her 'naughty little possum'

A day after being spotted wearing beau Ranbir Kapoor's cap, actress Alia Bhatt on Wednesday took to her Instagram to share cute pictures of herself wearing the same.
Alia shared selfies where she was seen wearing a black snap-back with the text 'High As Your Expectations' embroidered on it.
Sharing it, she wrote a dialogue from 'Atypical' in the caption. It read: "When you miss him so you steal his belongings (& make sure you take many selfies)"
Reacting to her post, Alia's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor commented, "Naughty little possum."
On Tuesday, Alia was spotted outside Dharma Productions' office in Mumbai, wearing the same cap.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reportedly moved in together last year. The 'Sanju' actor is currently in Delhi shooting for Luv Ranjan's next. He resumed the shoot earlier this month.
The much awaited film being directed by Luv Ranjan, starring Ranbirand Shraddha Kapoor will release on Holi, 18th March 2022. It also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor.
Meanwhile, Alia will next feature in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which is expected to arrive in theatres later this year.
She will also be seen in the forthcoming movie 'Brahmastra' alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.
The 'Highway' actor will also feature in the multi-starrer magnum opus 'RRR', helmed by S.S. Rajamouli. It also stars NT Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris.
Alia is currently shooting for the upcoming dark comedy 'Darlings', in which she is starring and producing via her Eternal Sunshine Productions banner.
She also has 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', 'Baiju Bawra' and 'Takht' in the pipeline.
