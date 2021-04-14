Alia Bhatt recovers from COVID-19, says 'the only time being negative is a good thing'

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt on Wednesday announced that she has finally tested negative for COVID-19, after almost 15 days of home quarantine.

The 'Student of The Year' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared an all-smiles sun-kissed picture to inform her fans about the good news.

In the picture, Alia can be seen sporting a blue sweatshirt, and pink pyjamas as she poses in the garden while looking into the lens. The actor looks gorgeous in a no-makeup look with her luscious locks open.

Alia captioned the post, "The only time being negative is a good thing" and added flex muscle and dancing girl emoticons.