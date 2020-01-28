Alia Bhatt reacts to Rangoli’s comment on receiving flowers, says she doesn’t regret sending it

When Kangana Ranaut received the Padma Shri on January 26 from the Government Of India, one of the first colleagues from the entertainment industry to congratulate her with flowers and a note was Alia Bhatt.

Yes, the same Alia whose performance in Gully Boy Kangana had publicly ridiculed.

No worries. When I had spoken to Alia after Kangana’s outburst against her, she had said to me, “Let’s not respond to her. Let her talk. It’s better for me to keep quiet. Maybe she will like me in my next film or my next.”

On Alia’s request, I had dropped the long interview Alia had done in response to Kangana.

Now when Alia Bhatt tried to show her happiness at Kangana’s Padma Shri, she has been snubbed by Kangana’s sister Rangoli who has responded to the flowers by tweeting, “Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai.’

Speaking exclusively to me Alia says, “Let them react the way they want to. I am happy for Kangana.”