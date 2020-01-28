Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor scouting for the perfect honeymoon destination?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat, the couple who will be seen in 'Brahmashtra', have rumouredly started looking for a honeymoon location.
Fans have been eagerly waiting for Ranbir and Alia to tie the knot. The two are reportedly all set to take the plunge by the end of this year. A new report suggests that the lovebirds are already looking for a perfect honeymoon destination.
According to a report by SpotboyE, Ranbir and Alia have 'begun scouting for the perfect honeymoon destination.' The report also suggests that the actors are considering lavish locations like like Bahamas, Finland and Gstaad in Swtizerland.
Speaking of the wedding, there have been several signs floating in the universe that 2020’s biggest Bollywood wedding will happen for sure. Yes, Ranbir and Alia will “most definitely” tie the knot this year, probably in the winter season.
Earlier, Bollywood Hungama had reported a source mentioning, “By that time both of them hope to clear all their pending assignments. Ranbir and Alia have decided to take at least a month off for their wedding. And for that to happen they need to complete their underproduction films.”
Ranbir is busy with Yash Raj films Shamshera. Alia has various films on the floor including her father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.
“Ranbir can clear the decks for the wedding sooner rather than later. Alia is far busier of the two. They will wait until November-December 2020 for their wedding,” added the source.
Alia and Ranbir have been dating each other since they began working together in the Brahmastra. It is believed that director Ayan Mukerji played cupid between them.
On the work front, Bollywood's new power couple will share the screen space for th first time ever in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The sci-fi triology also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)