Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor scouting for the perfect honeymoon destination?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat, the couple who will be seen in 'Brahmashtra', have rumouredly started looking for a honeymoon location.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Ranbir and Alia to tie the knot. The two are reportedly all set to take the plunge by the end of this year. A new report suggests that the lovebirds are already looking for a perfect honeymoon destination.

According to a report by SpotboyE, Ranbir and Alia have 'begun scouting for the perfect honeymoon destination.' The report also suggests that the actors are considering lavish locations like like Bahamas, Finland and Gstaad in Swtizerland.