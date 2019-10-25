Alia Bhatt posts a heart-warming childhood picture with mom Soni Razdan on her birthday

Alia Bhatt is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram and is hands down one of the prettiest and most talented of the lot. While she’s excelling in her career, she manages to spend time with her family whenever she can with her hectic schedule. Her mother, Soni Razdan is celebrating her birthday today and Alia took to her Instagram to share a picture with her from her childhood.

Alia posted the picture with the caption, “To the most inspiring, understanding, beautiful, special/light soul that exists. I love you soo much mama.. thank you for being you and thank you for making me ❣️ Happy Birthday Mama! ✨????????” Alia is all smiles as she sits on Soni’s lap. Take a look at it.