Alia Bhatt poses with the 'most important women' of her life on 28th birthday

The all smiles picture was also re-shared by veteran actor Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, "Some happy moments shared with some very happy special people".

The 'Raazi' star shares a great bond with Neetu and is often seen hanging out with her for lunch, dinner and other outings.

Recently, both the families of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed New Year with a Ranthambore National Park trip. The were joined in their trip by Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Alia's team members Grish and Puneet also shared sneak peek from the private birthday bash on their Instagram accounts where Alia was seen cutting the birthday cake.

Also the greetings from her mother Soni, Ranbir's mother Neetu and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have been going viral on social media.

The 'Student of The Year' star also shared a gratitude note with a picture from her birthday bash at Karan Johar's house on Sunday night which in which many celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and others participated .