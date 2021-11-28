Alia Bhatt pens a heartfelt note to wish sister Shaheen on her birthday: 'Wish you all the love and joy in the world'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Sunday shared a sweet and happy photo with sister Shaheen Bhatt to wish her on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Brahmastra' actress posted a picture from the recent wedding of Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal.

In the photo, Alia can be seen planting a kiss on Shaheen's cheek. She also penned a heartfelt note for her sister.

"Happy birthday my sweetie. My happy place. My safe place. My mother My best friend. My child. I don’t think there’s a word in the dictionary to aptly express the gratitude I feel for your existence in my life. I don’t know a world or a life without your love," he wrote in the caption.

"I wish you all the love and joy in the world and when the weathers not great I’ll be there holding up an umbrella! I love you my melon," she added.

Loading View on Instagram

Both Alia and Shaheen never shy away from expressing their love for each other. Shaheen also often drops unseen moments from their shenanigans together on social media.

Last week, Shaheen had shared a cute photo of Alia from their Maldives trip on her Instagram handle. In the photo, the 'Raazi' actress could be seen sitting on a chair on the beach and posing for a photo for Shaheen. "Just an Alia appreciation post," she had captioned the post.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is currently shooting for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh. Directed by Karan Johar, the film will mark the second collaboration of Alia and Ranveer after 'Gully Boy’.

Besides that, Alia's film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been pushed from its scheduled release in January to February 18 next year.

The film was earlier set to come out on January 6 and clash with another big budget movie, filmmaker SS Rajamouli's much-awaited period drama 'RRR' which also stars Alia.

Apart from these, Alia will also be seen in 'Darlings', 'Brahmastra' and 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 11:57 AM IST