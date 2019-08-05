Alia Bhatt opens up about future with Ranbir Kapoor, says she wants two boys

On Friendship Day, Alia Bhatt shared a special BFF video on her YouTube channel with her childhood friend Anushka Ranjan and we cannot get over of their friendship bond and secrets that they share with each other.
Alia in an interview earlier said, “I cannot even imagine where I would be today were it not for that handful of friends who have given me a heart full of joy. Let’s face it, friends make life a lot more fun.”
And the 'Kalank' actress proves it to be true in the recent video. Alia plays a game with Anushka in the video where they reveal secrets of each other. At one question where Alia is asked, ‘Who's on your speed dial?'. They both revealed a name of Bollywood's favourite and Alia beau Ranbir Kapoor. In another question about Alia, “How many kids do I want?” Akansha and Alia replied saying she wants, “2 boys”.
The video showed their super bonding that they share since childhood. This Friendship day special Interview definitely cleared some dust from Ranbir and Alia's relationship which they are trying to cover up for a long time.
On work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen on the silver screen with Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan in 'Kalank'. Currently she is preparing for her father's next film Sadak 2.
