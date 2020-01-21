Alia Bhatt not injured on 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' set, clarifies with Instagram post

Reports of Alia Bhatt getting injured on the sets of her upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' have been doing rounds. The actress who shared a ‘health update’ earlier on social media, clarified in another post stating that she’s fine and will resume shoot from today.
Alia wrote, “To all those articles out there saying that I have hurt myself on the sets of my film..they are NOT true..This is an old injury that has been acting up for a while and just gave way one day at HOME.. No accident of nothing.. pls pls do clarify next time before printing long long articles on what happened to me..Having saif that thanks to few days of complete rest and being horizontal I'm back in action and am resuming shoot from today! Thank you for all the get well soon messages :) as I have got wel very very soon :)"
Earlier, Bhatt had shared a picture on her Instagram story where she can be seen resting on her bed with her cat looking into the camera. She captioned the post as, "Selfie time with mommy cause she's hurt her back and has nothing better to do at 2am.." "Eddie and mommy (2020)". This was the post that led everyone to believe she was injured.
Alia recently shared the intriguing first look from the much-anticipated biographical of the mafia queen 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.
Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film marks the first collaboration between him and Alia. This project will also see Bhansali Productions collaborating with Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'. The story of the movie revolves around Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)