Alia Bhatt not injured on 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' set, clarifies with Instagram post

Reports of Alia Bhatt getting injured on the sets of her upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' have been doing rounds. The actress who shared a ‘health update’ earlier on social media, clarified in another post stating that she’s fine and will resume shoot from today.

Alia wrote, “To all those articles out there saying that I have hurt myself on the sets of my film..they are NOT true..This is an old injury that has been acting up for a while and just gave way one day at HOME.. No accident of nothing.. pls pls do clarify next time before printing long long articles on what happened to me..Having saif that thanks to few days of complete rest and being horizontal I'm back in action and am resuming shoot from today! Thank you for all the get well soon messages :) as I have got wel very very soon :)"