Alia Bhatt looks super excited as she's spotted with beau Ranbir Kapoor before jetting off for their New Year vacay

After celebrating the Christmas with the Kapoor clan, Alia Bhatt was spotted with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor at the airport as they jetted off for their New Year's baecation. The couple who will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' will be celebrating the new year's eve at an undisclosed foreign vacation.

The lovebirds have been making headlines the last couple of weeks for attending Bollywood bashes together. Whether it's Kareena Kapoor Khan's Xmas bash or the annual Kapoor family's Christmas brunch, Ranbir and Alia attended it all hand-in-hand. The duo will now ring into 2020 together as they enjoy a foreign trip.

In the pictures, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen walking towards the airport for their baecation. For the airport look, Alia proved that denim on denim can never go wrong! The 'Gully Boy' actress completed her all-denim ensemble with a pair of brown leather boots. Ranbir also kept it super casual in a grey t-shirt and a pair of khaki chinos.

Ali Bhatt looks seemingly excited for their intimate new year celebrations. Check out the pictures here: