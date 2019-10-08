Alia Bhatt looks ethereal as she attends Mukerji's Durga Ashtami ceremony in a bespoke saree

Alia Bhatt has been making the news for her fashion for the longest time and we totally stan her dressing sense. Making us fall in love all over again with her, she opted for a bespoke saree as she attends Durga Ashtami ceremony hosted by the Mukerjis. Seeking the blessings from the goddess, she looked absolutely ethereal.

Dressed in a hand-painted Classic red organza saree with black fuschia’s enhanced with hand embroidered gota, Alia Bhatt opted for minimal makeup. Rounding off her look with golden jhumkas by Amrapali Jewels, she let her hair down in waves. Yet again, Ami Patel has gotten Alia’s styling game on point.