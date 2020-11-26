Alia Bhatt launches Ed-a-Mamma - here's all you need to know about her clothing brand for children

Speaking about the brand, founder Alia Bhatt said, "This is a time of great uncertainty for the whole world. The universe is sending us a message: that if we mess with nature, there is a price we all have to pay. If there is a way when we can coexist with nature, include a way to care for nature in everything we do, it would go a long, long way. I’ve tried doing this with a universe of products for children. Every detail does its bit for mother nature. Be it non-synthetic garments, buttons that don’t use plastic, seed bombs that help you grow a garden. Why children’s products? To catch them young and create a love for nature at an early age. "

About Ed-a-Mamma

Ed-a-Mamma is a brand that cares - about children and the earth.

Ed-a-Mamma will be a series of products all designed to help us put our planet first and build a conscious generation, one product at a time.

Our first offering is a range of thoughtfully designed clothing for children. Our fabrics are all plant based and degradable. Our buttons are plastic free. Our tags can be re-used as bookmarks. Our fabric scraps are repurposed to create trims and fun accessories. Each garment comes with a little potli filled with a seed ball, a tree waiting to be planted, an activity designed to bring children and parents outdoors.

Because no matter who we are, no matter what we do, we all have one planet in common.

And we’re all children of mother earth.