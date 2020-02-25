Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani extend adorable birthday wishes to Shahid Kapoor

"Happiest bday my dearest. Love love love you to the moon and back," she captioned the post.

One of the other co-stars, who has joined Alia in wishing the 'Jab We Met' actor is Kiara Advani.

The actor shared a goofy boomerang with Shahid Kapoor on her Instagram stories.

"Happy Birthday SK!!! You'll always be my most special costar! Shine on my friend! Big hug from me and a pat from your Preeti. God Bless you!" he wish read.