Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, among others extend birthday greetings to Deepika Padukone

As the 'Mastani' of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone, turned 35 on Tuesday, several Bollywood actors, including Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, extended warm wishes to her.

Bhatt posted a monochrome close-up shot of the 'Om Shanti Om' star and termed her an "inspiration".

"Happy Birthday DP! You are, and you will always be an inspiration of beauty & strength inside out! & here's to many many more random adventures together.....Love You," she wrote along with the picture.