Alia Bhatt joins 'Harry Potter at Home' initiative

Just moments after hinting towards something big coming in, actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday announced her tie-up with the 'Harry Potter At Home' initiative.

The 'Raazi' actor took to Instagram to make the announcement and also posted a video of herself reading out chapter 8 of the famous JK Rowling book.

"Two months ago Harry, Hogwarts, and the wizarding world walked into my life and almost immediately, in my heart. Somehow, when I was younger life always intervened and I never quite got around to befriending the books," she wrote in the caption.

"But. Just like magic, two months ago, I did. And, just like magic, I was asked to be a part of Harry Potter at Home," her caption further read.