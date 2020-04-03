Alia Bhatt is all hearts for Ranbir Kapoor's childhood picture shared by Karisma

'Mentalhood' actress Karisma Kapoor went down the memory lane and shared an adorable childhood picture with sister Kareena, cousins Ranbir, Ridhima and her grandparents Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor. The throwback picture of Kapoor family also received hearts from Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt.
On the occasion of Flashback Friday, Karisma treated her fans with the adorable throwback picture. In the photo, Karisma can be seen standing behind her grandfather Raj Kapoor, while Ranbir, Kareena and Ridhima are cradled up in his arms. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "Family matters.."
Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt was in awe of the picture. She took to the comments section and dropped several red hearts.
Recently, reports of Ranbir and Alia living together amid the coronavirus lockdown made headlines. Video showing the lovebirds, walking their dog in a compound had gone viral on the internet. There are speculations that 'Gully Boy' actress Alia Bhatt has moved in at Ranbir's Bandra residence.
On the work front, the lovers will make their on-screen debut with Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The movie that also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjun is a sci-fi trilogy. It is slated to hit the screens on December 4, 2020.
