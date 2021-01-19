Alia Bhatt hospitalised while filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' in Mumbai

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who resumed shooting for ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai.

According to a report by the Times of India, Bhatt was admitted for a day due to exertion and exhaustion. She was suffering from hyperacidity and nausea.

She was admitted on Sunday and was discharged on the same day. Bhatt resumed work the very next day.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will arrive in cinema halls this year. The film has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, "Mafia Queens of Mumbai".

The drama features Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

According to a source close to film's production, the movie's shoot was resumed at Film City in suburban Mumbai from October last year and is near completion.

The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Seema Pahwa.

Alia also joined the shoot of S.S Rajamouli’s Pan- India film 'RRR' for her role as Sita.

The film sees Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and several others in pivotal roles. It is a period drama that narrates a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju.

Besides that, she will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s 'Brahmastra' with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna.